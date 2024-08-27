Countdown is on for Eydon Village Fete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown is on for this year’s traditional Eydon Village Fete, to be held on Sunday, September 1 from 12 noon until 4pm at Eydon Community Sports Field. There’ll be something for all ages to have fun and a special guest appearance from Toby Thame, Northampton Saints rugby player.

Pop along and join us for the afternoon and enjoy a delicious lunch in the Food Village, yummy tea and cakes in the Pavilion and a drink from the Bar.

Bring along your lovely pooches and enter a variety of different classes at the Dog Show or enter the fun Terrier Racing which is open to all. Classes are open to all breeds, sizes and ages.

All the fun of the Fete, swing boats, a coconut shy, stalls and games. There's children's fancy dress and, for bakers of all ages, a cake competition. Plus Classic Cars, Brackley Brass Band and visiting Llamas.

Eydon Village Fete 2023.

Free entry and parking.

All proceeds are distributed to support our vital community assets, The Village Hall, St Nicholas Church and The Community Sports Field.

Find out more on the Eydon Village Fete Facebook page.