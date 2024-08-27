Countdown is on for Eydon Village Fete
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pop along and join us for the afternoon and enjoy a delicious lunch in the Food Village, yummy tea and cakes in the Pavilion and a drink from the Bar.
Bring along your lovely pooches and enter a variety of different classes at the Dog Show or enter the fun Terrier Racing which is open to all. Classes are open to all breeds, sizes and ages.
All the fun of the Fete, swing boats, a coconut shy, stalls and games. There's children's fancy dress and, for bakers of all ages, a cake competition. Plus Classic Cars, Brackley Brass Band and visiting Llamas.
Free entry and parking.
All proceeds are distributed to support our vital community assets, The Village Hall, St Nicholas Church and The Community Sports Field.
Find out more on the Eydon Village Fete Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.