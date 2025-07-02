Concert for Ukraine to be held at church near Banbury

The Church is ready for the musicians

The Kyiv Classic Accordion Duo return again to Swalcliffe Church on Sunday 6th July for the last concert in this year's UK Tour. Entry is free, doors open at 6:30pm

The Kyiv Classic Accordion Duo have been touring the UK and Swalcliffe has become an important stage on their UK tours, returning again and again by popular request. In this last concert of this year’s UK tour the Duo will present a joyful programme of pieces from Ukrainian and European composers specially arranged for the Bayan button accordion, enhanced by the wonderful acoustics of the historic church of St Peter & St Paul in Swalcliffe.

ENTRY IS FREE and no ticket is required, just turn up, Donations will be invited at the end of the concert and all proceeds will go to support those affected by the war in Ukraine. There will be a free drink on arrival and an interval bar. Cash and card payments available.

The concert begins at 7pm and doors open at 6:30pm. Parking is available at Swalcliffe Barn.

The Duo on their 2022 visit to Swalcliffe

THE MUSICIANS: Igor Sayenko started playing accordion at the age of 7, encouraged by his mother who studied button accordion at school age and had kept her an old “bayan” chromatic accordion, unused for many years. Igor was not immediately in love with the instrument but his real passion began when he entered the National Music Academy of Ukraine and, in the company of other students playing and practicing every day, he soon became a very accomplished musician.

At the National Music Academy of Ukraine he studied with Oleksii Kolomoiets and the two began to perform professionally from 2002, eventually forming the Kyiv Classic Accordion Duo who are now regular visitors to Swalcliffe.