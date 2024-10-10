Community Halloween shows in Oxford

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has announced a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows, including in Oxford, where the world of Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will tour local venues, plus Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community. After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/monster-halloween-show/