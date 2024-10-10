Community Halloween shows in Oxford
At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community. After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/monster-halloween-show/
Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show Oxford! Oct 31, 2024 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm BST West Oxford Community Centre, Botley Road, Oxford, OX2 0BT, United Kingdom
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.