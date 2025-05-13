Churchill Living to host Meet the Lodge Manager events at new Oxfordshire over 60s developments

Churchill Living is inviting prospective Owners and their families to two exclusive Meet the Lodge Manager events at its newest Oxfordshire developments, Clementine Lodge in Bicester and Gladwell Lodge in Didcot.

Taking place on Friday 23rd May and Thursday 5th June respectively, both events offer a relaxed opportunity to find out more about what Churchill Living has to offer, while enjoying coffee and pastries.

The Lodge Manager plays a vital role in the day-to-day running of every Churchill development. As a friendly and familiar face, they provide invaluable support to Owners, offering help when needed, keeping everything running smoothly and organising a programme of social events and activities.

At Clementine Lodge in Bicester, visitors can meet experienced Lodge Manager Yvette and explore the brand-new Show Complex. Yvette has worked for Churchill Living for several years and lives in Bicester herself.

Clementine Lodge is a collection of 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Located just a short walk from the High Street, the development is ideally located for access everyday amenities and exploring the town’s historic charm.

Bicester offers a unique mix of independent shops, restaurants and supermarkets, alongside attractions such as the famous Bicester Village outlet, St Edburg’s Church and Garth Park, which hosts events throughout the summer months.

In Didcot, guests are invited to Gladwell Lodge to meet Lodge Manager Ann-Marie and look around the Show Complex. Ann-Marie lives in Didcot and is a keen charity fundraiser, previously climbing Ben Nevis and completing a 100-mile cycle to raise money.

With 33 one- and two-bedroom properties available, the Lodge is in prime position for popping to the Orchard Centre and close to a variety of local amenities.

Didcot is known for its strong community feel and rich railway heritage, with attractions including the Didcot Railway Centre, Milton Manor House and Cornerstone, a popular local arts and culture venue.

Jo Ridehalgh, Senior Marketing Executive for Churchill Living South West, said: “These events are a great way for people to discover what life in a Churchill Living Lodge is really like. They provide a warm, informal setting to meet the Lodge Managers, ask questions and get a feel for the apartments and the local area. We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to both Clementine and Gladwell Lodge.”