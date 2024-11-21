Christmas markets, festive lights and a magical covered ice rink just 1 hour away in beautiful nearby Cheltenham this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the nights drawing in and temperatures dropping, many people are looking ahead to the most magical time of the year, and where better to get into the festive spirit than in beautiful Regency Cheltenham.

From a regency garden covered ice rink to festive live entertainment, charming twinkling lights to the popular New Year’s Day races, Cheltenham has all this and much more in store this winter!

If you're paying a visit to Cheltenham this winter, you won’t want to miss the free festivities taking place on Saturday 23 November as the town comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas! Watch as thousands of twinkly lights set the streets of Cheltenham alight, join in the family fun at The Brewery Quarter’s Christmas Launch Party or Pittville Pump Room’s Christmas Lights Switch On, or escape the cold and enjoy a delicious meal at one of Cheltenham’s many outstanding restaurants.

Get your skates on and hit the ice at Cheltenham’s magical covered indoor ice rink, centrally located in the beautiful Imperial Garden, from Friday 29 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025. The fully accessible ice rink is suitable from ages 3 years and up, and this year will feature special sessions exclusively for students, adults, schools, pre-schoolers and relaxed sensory sessions, in addition to the open skate sessions for all to enjoy. Little ones will love the new Ice Princess party sessions, featuring special ice-skating appearances from everyone’s favourite snow queen and her sister! If skating isn’t your thing, you can tuck into hot food and drink amongst the Christmas trees and festive lights and enjoy watching the fun unfold on the ice! Tickets can be pre-booked via https://www.visitcheltenham.com/ice-skating

In addition to Cheltenham’s already excellent shopping (from its light and airy John Lewis to its cosy Hatchards, and the many excellent and unique independent shops) the town boasts some brilliant Christmas markets. From 21 – 24 November, Cheltenham’s historic Promenade will be transformed into a Christmas Gift Market, featuring festive chalets packed full of gifts, homewares, food and drink. From 12 – 22 December, the traditional Arts & Crafts Christmas Market will return with unique items including pottery, art, glassware, jewellery and much more. On Sunday 24 November, the popular Suffolk’s Christmas Market will return to this charming neighbourhood on the edge of the town’s centre. This local, independent market features a range of unique items, from arts and crafts to gifts and keepsakes, sweet treats, clothing and everything in between! There will also be children’s entertainment, carol singing, street food and a visit from Father Christmas himself!

Cheltenham, known as ‘The Festival Town’, is a year-round destination for live events and entertainment, so it’s no surprise the town has so much to enjoy during the festive season. For festive silliness, don’t miss The Everyman Theatre’s popular family panto, which for 2024 is the timeless tale of Aladdin, featuring Gloucestershire-favourite, Tweedy The Clown! Or head over to The Playhouse Theatre for their creative rendition of Jack & The Beanstalk. Cheltenham’s impressive Town Hall will bring the classic film The Snowman to life with the help of the Mozart Symphony Orchestra in this beloved family-friendly live performance that has become a regular festive highlight for many! Experience the magical Spectacle of Light trail around Sudeley Castle’s award-winning gardens and grounds from 22 November – 30 December, just a short drive from Cheltenham in the neighbouring village of Winchcombe. Sip warming mulled wine and hot chocolate as you explore this enchanting Christmas light trail, this year designed to the theme of Sleeping Beauty.

Cheltenham is internationally renowned for horse racing and The Christmas Meeting on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December will kick-start the festive sporting season, complete with Christmas-themed family fun, including a Santa’s Grotto! See in the new year with a day of thrilling race-action, fresh air and family entertainment at Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day Raceday on 1 January 2025. Under 18s go free, 18 – 24 year olds can get 50% off admission tickets by signing up to RacePass, and groups of six or more can enjoy 10% off.

For more festive inspiration, including the best places to stay, wine and dine in Cheltenham over the winter season, visit https://www.visitcheltenham.com/christmas