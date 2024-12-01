Christmas event celebrates festive season with moment of reflection

For all the joy Christmas brings it can also be a tough time for those who have lost a loved one. Cancer support charity The Hummingbird Centre will open its doors for its traditional Light the Light event aimed at reflecting on the year, remembering loved ones and welcoming the Christmas season.

Taking place on Friday, December 6, from 4pm to 6.30pm, at the centre in Launton, near Bicester, people are invited to go along, have a festive drink and mince pie and enjoy dancing and entertainment from duo Sparky and Sprite who will perform a mixture of songs

The evening will culminate with the indoor and outdoor Christmas tree lights being switched on at 5pm and guests can toast the festive season, as well as quietly reflect on 2024.

Ahead of the day The Hummingbird Centre volunteers will carefully unwrap tiny hearts bearing the names of almost 3,500 loved ones which will be hung on two large Memory Trees.

Memory Tree

Mechelle Harris, Founder of The Hummingbird Centre, said: “The Light the Light event has been a long-held tradition for the centre and is a low-key ceremony aimed at bringing the community together with the opportunity to remember loved ones we have lost, or just reflect on the year, whether that has been good or bad.

“This is an open invitation for all the community, for our guests and their families and we would love people to join us. There will be tea/coffee/drinking chocolate and mulled wine, as well as mince pies. It will be a chance to give thanks, reflect and welcome the festive season.”

Over the past few months staff and inmates at Bullingdon Prison have been making wooden stars to help support the centre’s fund raising. They will be available during now for people to buy and add a name or message. The centre is asking for a donation and all stars will be added to the Christmas tree. People can donate any amount they can give and all funds go towards the continuation of the services that The Hummingbird Centre provide supporting families impacted by cancer across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Mechelle added: “We would like to thank the staff and inmates of HMP Bullingdon Prison for making the stars for us. They are wonderful addition to our Christmas event and we would urge people to get in touch quickly in order to their hands on one.”

Christmas Tree at previous Light the Light event

If anyone would like to sponsor a star, please contact the centre via [email protected] or call 01869 244244.

The Hummingbird Centre is open from Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, supporting people with cancer and their families, across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, their message is - if people can get to the centre they will be supported.