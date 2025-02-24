Christmas and 2026 group bookings announced at Blenheim Palace with trade pricing confirmed

Blenheim Palace is delighted to announce the highly-anticipated theme of Christmas at Blenheim for 2025 - Palace of Oz where groups can enjoy an enchanting festive experience with exclusive trade pricing.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Palace entry is priced at £36.90 per adult, and £21.60 per child with Special Offer pricing of £28.70 for adults, and £16.80 for children.

Special offer pricing is for certain times on the following dates: 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th November 2024. Tickets for the Light Trail are Standard £27, Peak £30.60, and Off-Peak £21.60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking beyond Christmas this year, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is also encouraging groups to get ahead and explore visits for the 2026 season, running from 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2027. Groups can explore the magnificent Palace, stunning gardens, and expansive parkland at the following rates:

Blenheim Palace

Adults: £41, Concessions: £41, Children: £23

Throughout the year, there is so much to include in a day trip to Blenheim Palace including Blenheim Palace Food Festival, Jousting tournament, and Blenheim Palace Flower Show.

During 2026, visitors can also enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime views and new experiences, only available for a limited time due to the historic roof project - a monumental restoration that aims to preserve the architecture and safeguard the heritage of Blenheim Palace for generations to come.

The exclusive new experiences include Life Below Stairs which will allow groups to go below the Palace and step back in history to explore the hidden world of Blenheim Palace’s servants. The new Roof Top Views experience offers visitors never seen before breathtaking views over the Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas at Blenheim Palace

Groups can discover the wonders of Blenheim Palace in a series of interesting and immersive tours where visitors can understand more about the key projects and initiatives in sustainability, restoration and conservation, making sure that Blenheim Palace’s heritage continues to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Excluding Christmas, Britain’s Greatest Palace offers discounts for group bookings of 15+ and free admission for one group leader. There is also complimentary all-day coach parking, a free admission voucher for commercial coach drivers plus a £5 voucher for them to use in the onsite cafés.

The Blenheim Palace Group Sales team are on hand to help with all group bookings and the Partnerships team are available for pricing agreements.

For more information on booking, contact the Groups team directly on 01993 815600 or email [email protected]. The Partnerships team are available at [email protected].