Chipping Norton prepares to celebrate the town's first ever Pride event

Chipping Norton will celebrate its first ever Pride event next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

Organisers say the event, set to take place on Saturday July 1, aims to bring the entire community together.

The event is being organised by Chipping Norton Town Council and Got2B Youth Group, and will run from 11am to 4pm outside the town hall, with interactive workshops, discussions, live music, and food and drinks from The Fox pub across the road.

Organisers said the event will showcase the "incredible inclusivity and diversity that the town embodies, raise awareness, show solidarity, and to normalise any concerns people may have".

Chipping Norton council staff at the Oxford pride event last year.Chipping Norton council staff at the Oxford pride event last year.
Chipping Norton council staff at the Oxford pride event last year.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "The Chippy Pride event is an opportunity for our town to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to inclusivity, acceptance, and respect for all individuals.

"We are proud to partner with Got2B Youth Group and invite everyone to participate in this historic event. Let us stand together and make Chipping Norton shine with the colours of love, equality, and diversity."

A spokesperson for Got2B Youth Group, a local organisation dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth, said: "Chippy Pride is an important milestone for our town, as it signifies our collective progress towards fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can be proud of who they are. We encourage individuals from all walks of life to attend and be part of this transformative celebration."

For more information about Chippy Pride 2023 and to stay updated on event details, please visit the town council’s website or join the conversation on social media on Instagram at @chippypride, using the hashtag #ChippyHasPride.

