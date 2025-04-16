Chipping Norton music teacher takes on role as conductor for Shipston brass band

Talented music teacher Chris Brown has been appointed as the new musical director of Stour Concert Brass.

The head of music at Chipping Norton School has been appointed as the new conductor for a Shipston-on-Stour brass band.

Music teacher and talented organist Chris Brown has taken on the role as musical director of the Stour Concert Brass.

Chris will bring his vast musical knowledge to the band, which involves brass players of all abilities.

He said: “I feel honoured. There is a clear strong history to the bands, so I don’t want to let things slip.

“The band are a fun, mixed-ability group who clearly enjoy playing.”

Chris aims to bring a new and varied repertoire to the band, including several film scores, pop music and traditional marches.

Alongside teaching music in Chipping Norton, Chris is an accomplished church organist and pianist and plays with Wychwood Chorale based out of Chadlington.

He also used to play and conduct the Fakenham Town Band in Norfolk.

Chris said: “I got into brass banding by accident! A sixth former I was teaching the Fakenham band and the need for a percussionist, specifically

tuned, so I popped over.

“I always loved the sound of the low brass, the rasp and power. They allowed me to borrow a cornet – I didn’t like it, so next was an Eb tuba!

“I taught myself some carols for the Christmas Eve event, and that was that. The musical director at the time was about to be working in London, so I had a fancy title of 'Resident Conductor".

The Stour Concert Brass is the concert part of Shipston Town Band and doesn’t take part in competitive events, unlike the main band.

For more information, visit:https://shipstonband.co.uk/