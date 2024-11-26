Chipping Norton Music Festival

By Richard Wood
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST

The Syllabus is now available for the 2025 Chipping Norton Music Festival. This annual Festival has been running since 1904 and is one of the oldest festivals in the country.

The festival creates a perfect opportunity for musicians and performers to get on stage in front of a live audience and be given comment and feedback by experienced professional adjudicators, in a non competitive environment.

The festival is open to all, with classes in Piano, Speech & Drama, Woodwind & Brass, Guitar, Strings, Vocals, Choirs and opens with a Youth Band challenge at Chipping Norton Theatre on 7th March 2025.

Entries for all classes open on Monday 2nd December and close on February 2nd 2025.

To view the syllabus and enter go online to www.cnmf.org.uk

