Chipping Norton Music Festival 2025

With six concerts planned and 10 days of music, speech and drama classes, this year's Chipping Norton Music Festival looks like another popular event.

The organisers are about to start the 113th Festival which originated as the Stour Choral Union back in 1904. Audiences are welcome at all classes during the fortnight with a £2.00 entry fee, offering great value for money and a fantastic opportunity to see youngsters, and adults, in choirs, strings, piano and a wide range of other musical and drama skills, performing live on stage.

The 6 concerts start on Friday evening 7th March at The Theatre, Chipping Norton with 3 bands doing short 15 minute sets followed by The Swings Rhythm Trio to end a great night of swing and jazz music.

On Sunday afternoon 9th March, Ben Holder will be doing a workshop developing stagecraft and skill followed by an evening concert of great popular jazz.

The Ben Holder Quartet

The Adderbury Ensemble will be performing two evenings of chamber music featuring Viv McClean on piano along with a selection of other excellent musicians on Tuesday 11th March and again on Sunday 23rd March.

Popular local musicians Lizzie Soden and Lydia Tomita along with a few "friends" will be playing and singing "music to make you smile" on Saturday 15th March - sure to be a very popular and lively evening.

On Sunday 23rd there will be a Family Concert in the afternoon. This event is all about "telling stories in music" and is very much aimed at encouraging youngsters to enjoy music through stories. So parents, and grandparents bring your children along, and as well as the music enjoy free tea and cakes!

On top of all of this there is also a Folk night in The Chequers public house on Friday 21st March where all are welcome to an open night of folk, country and other popular music and songs.