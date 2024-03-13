Chipping Norton Choral Society concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our dynamic conductor, Benedict Goodall, leads the large, enthusiastic choir in the popular and unique jazz Mass, by the exciting modern composer, Will Todd. In addition the swing setting of George Shearing's Songs and Sonnets explores a different take on the jazz genre.

We are delighted to be accompanied by the Karen Sharp Quartet. Karen has played at the BBC Proms, with Ronnie Scott's Jazz Orchestra and at many international Jazz Festivals. The quartet will play a jazz set of their own before accompanying the choir. We are also very pleased to have Becca Wilkins singing the soprano solo and our accomplished Rowan Gibbons on piano for the Songs and Sonnets.