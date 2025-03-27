Chipping Norton Choral Society: Baroque in Banbury
The work is an oratorio. As John Dornenburg, the viola da gamba player, puts it, 'it's got everything that Opera has. Fabulous vocal solos, choruses, great orchestration, arias, drama, and powerful moments that can take the audience to tears.' The only thing it doesn't have is staging and costume.
The St John Passion isn't as well known as the longer, more complex St Matthew Passion. It's an earlier work, but it's still dramatic with some heart-rending moments. Like all Passions, it tells the story of Jesus' crucifixion, and it's based on the account given by St John. Although it's a religious piece, you don't need to come from a Christian background to enjoy and appreciate it.
The choir are going to be singing in the original German, and the conductor, Ben Goodall, has brought over a professional German singer to make sure their pronunciation hits the spot. It will be a wonderful opportunity to see and hear some unusual instruments, such as the D-violone, which looks like a modern double bass, but is a cousin rather than an ancestor, and the oboe da caccia which is very different from the modern oboe.
For further information please see the Chipping Norton Choral Society website: www.cncs.org.uk/future-events/ or go to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/chippychoralsociety