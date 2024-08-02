Chipping Norton-based artist paints two oxen for The Oxtrail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Author and Illustrator Sarah Hutchinson-Jarman, based in Chipping Norton, has launched her two Oxtrail Designs.

Oxford's Oxtrail launched at the beginning of July and sees 31 hand-painted life-sized Ox sculptures decorate the city centre with a further 85 mini oxen dotted around the county.

Earlier this year a call went out for artists to submit their ideas for the oxen. With hundreds of entries there was some very tough competition and Sarah is thrilled to have not just one, but both of her designs selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout March and April, she lovingly hand painted her Oxen from the comfort of her kitchen, much to the amusement of her neighbours.

Sarah with her oxen

Her designs are now placed in the centre of Oxford, and you can find them as part of the trail.

Her first design 'Oxford's Starry Night' is located on the top floor of the Westgate Shopping Centre. The ox is based on Van Gogh's Starry Night, but over the Oxford skyline.

Her second design was inspired by her children's book 'Frog Finds Home' and is located in St Giles Church Courtyard. Her designs have been sponsored by local construction companies Kingerlee and Morgan Sindall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail helps raise awareness and money for Sobell House Hospice. Sobell House Hospice provide specialist palliative care and support to adult patients facing life threatening illness, death and bereavement and their family, friends, and carers.

Oxford's Starry Night

You can help by taking part in the trail, which runs until the beginning of September.

To get the most out of the trail download the app before you head off and you can gain rewards for every ox that you collect on your journey.

The app does cost £1.99 to download but the money is donated to Sobell House Hospice. There is also an Oxtrail shop in Westgate where you can pick up some amazing ox inspired merchandise.

The life-sized oxen and mini oxen will be auctioned off in September.

For more information head to the Oxtrail website.