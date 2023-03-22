News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton author launches children’s picture book to help promote literacy in Uganda

A Chipping Norton author has published her first children’s picture book through a not-for-profit organisation that funds libraries across Uganda.

By Sarah Hutchinson-JarmanContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT
Florence and Faith enjoy Frog Finds Home at a recent workshop
To celebrate the publication of the book, Sarah will be taking her story "Frog Finds Home" around Oxfordshire’s primary schools this spring, bringing the tale to life with interactive book readings.

The picture book is a delightful tale of a little frog who has decided his home is too crowded, so he goes in search of alternative habitats. Each reading workshop will follow the frog's adventures through sensory trays, parachute games, running, hopping, and lots of flapping of wings.

The book is published by 'The Lela Initiative', a Cotswolds-based independent publishing house with a goal of supporting literacy projects within rural communities across Uganda. Their vision is to bring escapism, hope, and empowerment to areas where deprivation is high through free access to books.

Sensory play fun at one of the reading workshops.
Working in partnership with the ALZAX Foundation, literacy hubs are planted and school libraries are stocked with books that children would otherwise not have access to. Funds are raised not only through the books but also by offering schools in the UK the chance to partner with schools in Uganda for library twinning.The Initiative is the brainchild of Lela Burbridge, who in 2019 worked with Sarah on her memoir, 'Lela Ashes of Childhood', which is the moving story of Lela's childhood as an AIDS orphan in Uganda.

Following its publication, Lela felt compelled to do more to help others by writing and distributing books to underprivileged children.

Lela wanted to help children who had gone through similar experiences to her own, not only by teaching them to read and write, but also by giving them the ability to escape the situations that haunted them, even if only for a short time.

Sarah’s book, "Frog Finds Home", was launched at the beginning of March and will be the first book published by the initiative in 2023. It is available to buy through lelainitiative.org and independent bookshops.

Exploring habitats.
The Lela Initiative is having an official party to celebrate the launch of more children’s books at a party in Burford on April 5. Tickets are available through their website.

