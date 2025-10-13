Cherwell Choral Society Concert

Cherwell Choral Society and musical Director Paul Hedley.

Cherwell Choral Society are performing Mozart's Requiem and Marianna Martines' Dixit Dominus on Saturday October 23rd at 7.30 in Deddington Church.

Marianna Martnes was a contemporary of Mozart who studied with Haydn. She was known in her days as a singer and pianist more than a composer. Dixit Dominus, a setting of Psalms 110 is a bright and attractive work and deserves to be better known especially as it was not performed in

Mozart's Requiem is seen as perhaps the pinnacle of classical choral works. It was the last thing that he ever wrote and played at his funeral.

Tickets £18 online or at the door. Under 16s free.