Chart-topping music acts and celebrity chefs visit Oxford across the bank holiday weekend

FOODIES FESTIVAL will visit South Parks, Oxford, from 23rd – 25th August, serving up a bank holiday weekend star-studded line-up of celebrity and award-winning chefs, and chart-topping music stars, including Blue, Example and Scouting For Girls

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the region's most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Star announcements in the live theatres, include: MasterChef champions, Chariya Khattiyot, Thomas Frake and Dhruv Baker, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 star, Ritchie Stainsby, and TV judge and entrepreneur, Mich Turner MBE (The Queen of Couture Cakes).

Also appearing, Chef-Patron, Mike North, from Michelin-starred Nut Tree Inn, Mark Peregrine, director of the Raymond Blanc Cookery School, at two Michelin-starred Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons restaurant, Chef-Patron, Mark Chandler, from 2AA Rosette awarded White Hart, Head Chef, Andrew Carr, from Michelin recommended, The Yurt, Executuve Chef, Carl Cleghorn, from 3AA Rosette awarded Tyme Restaurant, Executive Chef, Aimee Hunt, from Michelin recommended Five Little Pigs in Wallingford and critically acclaimed TV pastry chef, Graham Hornigold.

Masterchef and Bake Off champions

Music headliners include: Two-time Brit awarded 90s boyband, Blue, performing huge hits from their three number one albums, multi-platinum chart-topper, Example, and with over 2 million album sales and multiple chart hits, Scouting For Girls.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with BBC and ITV experts.

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

World street food and artisan producers

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesty of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions,Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

South Parks, Oxford

23rd, 24th, 25th August 2025