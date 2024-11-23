Charity Christmas Light Trail
The Westminster Group Foundation in association with the Rotary Club of Banbury is organising a Charity Christmas Light Trail to be run for charitable purposes this festive season.
The event is scheduled to take place at the extensive Westminster Group grounds near Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX17 2BS and will run over 4 nights from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th December between 6pm – 9pm.
The Light Trail will be fun for all the family and will involve thousands of lights plus music and there will also be a children’s quiz with prizes as well as food and drink stalls.
There are hard standings and paths for some of the routes but there will also be grass areas and so suitable footwear is required and sadly the trail is not suitable for wheelchairs or the infirm.
Visitors will be asked for a donation so there will be no fixed entry fee but £5 per head is suggested.
Hundreds of visitors are expected, and all proceeds will go to the Rotary Club of Banbury for donations to local charities.
Well behaved dogs on leads welcome.
Advance tickets may be bought here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-christmas-light-trail-tickets-1079167191119?aff=oddtdtcreator
Donations to the charitable cause are welcome and can be made here: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/V2LQYMZKDGS28