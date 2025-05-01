Charity brings Banbury community together for VE Day anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre is bringing locals together on Thursday 8th May to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, honouring the resilience, sacrifice, and spirit of those who experienced the Second World War.

The event is taking place at the Cornhill Centre, a community hub that is the home of social activities and dementia and companionship services for people in Banbury and the surrounding communities.

Attendees at the event will enjoy a buffet style lunch in the specially decorated centre, and a live performance and singalong from local ukulele group, the Adderbury Ukes.

This special event is part of 80th anniversary VE Day commemorations which are taking place across the country, and provides a space for reflection, celebration, and connection, bringing people of all generations together to share stories, pay tribute, and acknowledge the lasting legacy of VE Day.

VE Day marks the moment in 1945 when peace was declared in Europe, bringing relief and hope to millions after years of war. Royal Voluntary Service - formerly the Women’s Voluntary Services -played a crucial role during this time, supporting wartime efforts by aiding evacuees, running rest centres, and providing relief to those affected by bombing raids. Today, the charity continues its mission of inspiring and mobilising volunteers to support people and communities across Britain.

Keith Davies, Service Manager at Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre, said: "VE Day is a time for reflection, gratitude, and community spirit. We are proud to honour the vital role played by volunteers, past and present, and share in this important anniversary.

“This year’s event is a special opportunity for our members and volunteers to come together, reflect on the sacrifices of the past, and celebrate the spirit of community that VE Day represents.”

The event takes place on Thursday 8th Mayfrom 11:30am-2:30pm, and the Cornhill Centre team is hosting a lively day of fun, food, and friendship for members.

To learn more about how a donation can help support Royal Voluntary Service’s vital work in communities today, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.