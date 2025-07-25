Chacombe Park summer sizzler fete

Everyone is welcome!

Chacombe Park care home in the village of Chacombe near Banbury invite the local, and wider community to join their residents and staff for an afternoon of fun and delicious food at the Chacombe Park care home Summer Fete raising vital funds for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

There will be live entertainment from local singer; Bill James along with an Belly Dancing session for everyone to try! Plenty of stalls from local businesses to browse and prize winning games to play.

The homes talented chefs will be serving up a tasty BBQ for everyone to enjoy. Soft drinks and homemade cakes will be available throughout free of charge for all guests.

For more information please call Chacombe Park care home direct on T. 01295 712001 or simply come along and have some fun in the sun!