Celebrate the start of Banbury RUFC's centenary season.

To celebrate the start of our centenary season, we are holding a Centenary Party day at Bodicote Park on Sunday 26th August.

It promises to be an excellent family event, with fairground rides, food traders, music and drinks available throughout the day. Entry is FREE to members, and £5 to non-members. Tickets can be purchased in advance (by contacting [email protected] (07425) 419964) or you can pay on the gate. There will be a 24 page souvenir program available on the day.

The day will be officially opened by the RFU President, Mr Rob Udwin. Rob played rugby at school, university, and various clubs before becoming a busy rugby administrator. He is an RFU representative to Rugby Europe, where he is a Vice-President, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Rugby Commission. He has previously held many positions with the RFU including Board Member and Chairman of the Community Game Board and is a former Trustee of the RFU Injured Players Foundation. Rob lives near Banbury in Oxfordshire and is an Owner/Director of a computer software company.

Centenary Opening Day Party

There will also be a curtain raiser match at 1pm – Banbury Belles v Daventry Women, followed by the main match at 3pm – BRUFC Presidents XV v Old Bloxhamists XV (please see attached schedule). This match re-creates the very first game Banbury RUFC played when we were formed in 1925 and will feature our brand new Centenary 1st XV kit, an all white shirt which is the same colour as our very first shirt. The match worn shirts will be auctioned off in the clubhouse after the match.

We will also be introducing our Centenary Ale, a bespoke ale brewed in conjunction with Hook Norton Brewery. The ale will be available on tap and in bottles (the perfect Christmas present ?)

The fantastic new range of Centenary Merchandise will also be available to view, purchase or order.