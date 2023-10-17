Caswells Strings in Banbury is hosting a 3-day festival of cellos. Young and no-so-young cellists are invited, as well as those who love cello music and dream of playing.

From Thursday 26th October to Saturday 28th, the extravaganza will feature 60 cellos on display, including children's sizes and electric models. Whether a beginner, a maestro, or merely curious, you'll be invited to choose your cello and have a go.

The programme includes mini-concerts by students from Birmingham Conservatoire, as well as lessons by professionals, talks on string technology, refreshments and competitions.

The event takes place at Caswells, Oxfordshire's specialist music shop for string players, in Beaumont Close, Banbury.

Operations Manager Michael Gordon said "so many people love cello music and are inspired to play, so we decided to fill our showroom with cellos and music, for a cello themed day out at the end of half term. We offer 10% off all cello related purchases, and even transport to and from Banbury Station.