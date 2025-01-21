Celebrated storyteller James Rowland brings acclaimed show to Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Rowland - a critically-acclaimed theatremaker and favourite of the Edinburgh Fringe - is set to bring his five-star show, Learning to Fly, to Theatre Chipping Norton on Thursday 13th February.

James comes to Chipping Norton as part of a massive 50+ date tour of his three most recent shows, which make up his Songs of the Heart Trilogy: Learning to Fly, Piece of Work, and James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show. He will perform the latter at the Old Fire Station in Oxford on Friday 7th March.

Premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, Learning to Fly sees James recount his adolescence, his struggle with illness, and the unlikely friendship he forges with an elderly lady once feared by the local kids. It’s a joyous show about love’s eternal struggle with time, music’s ability to heal, and his friend’s last wish: to get high once before she died.

‘A riveting, remarkable hour of theatre’ ★★★★★ - The Guardian (Learning to Fly)

James Rowland brings his newest show, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show, to Oxford's Old Fire Station in March

Premiering last year, James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show is the third and final part of the Songs of the Heart Trilogy, in which James contemplates mortality and what he would share if he only had an hour left to live. All the best bits of living flash before our eyes in an uplifting investigation into life, humanity, and, of course, James Rowland dies at the end of the show.

‘A heart-warming experience, told with warmth and wit, with humour and empathy, and with an endearing, heartfelt sincerity’ ★★★★★ - Three Weeks (James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show)

Tickets for Chipping Norton available here: https://www.chippingnortontheatre.com/events/james-rowland-learning-to-fly

Tickets for Oxford available here: https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/james-rowland-dies-at-the-end-of-the-show/