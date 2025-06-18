Celebrate International Picnic Day in Banbury

The sun is shining, the skies are clear and International Picnic Day has arrived, making it the perfect excuse to grab a blanket, gather some tasty snacks and head outdoors. Banbury is full of lovely green spaces just waiting to be enjoyed.

The team at Bucket List knows how to throw a great day out and they've got some great ideas for making the most of International Picnic Day.

Pick Your Perfect Banbury Spot

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to picnic spots in Banbury. From the peaceful riverside areas to the open lawns of Spiceball Park or the scenic pathways along the canal, there’s somewhere for every kind of picnic. Look out for spots with a bit of shade if you're planning to stay a while, and if you’re bringing kids, it’s always handy to be near a play area or some open space to run around.

What to Pack for a Top Picnic

A good picnic is all about being prepared. Start with the basics: a large picnic blanket, napkins, cutlery, cups and plates, hand sanitiser and some bin bags to keep things tidy. If the sun is out like today, a cooler bag or ice packs will help keep food fresh and drinks cold.

When it comes to food, keep things easy and crowd-pleasing. Think sandwiches, wraps, sausage rolls, chopped veg with dips, fruit skewers and a few homemade treats like brownies or flapjacks. Cheese, crackers and some fresh local produce from Banbury’s markets are always a winner too. Don’t forget something refreshing to drink like lemonade, iced tea or even just chilled water with slices of lemon.

Stay Comfy and Sun Safe

Picnicking sounds simple but a little comfort goes a long way. Foldable chairs, cushions or even a low table can make things feel a bit more relaxed, especially if you’re staying for a while. Bring along sun cream, sunglasses and hats to protect yourself from the rays. Banbury’s open parks can be warm in full sun, so finding a bit of shade under a tree is always a smart move.

Keep insect repellent handy too, especially if you’re near the canal or grassy areas. A blanket with a waterproof underside is a smart idea if the ground is still a bit damp.

Add a Bit of Fun

A picnic is about more than just eating outdoors. Bring along some entertainment, whether it’s a Bluetooth speaker for a mellow playlist, a deck of cards or a few outdoor games like a frisbee or rounders set. For little ones, a nature scavenger hunt or drawing what they see around them can be both fun and calming.

If you’re going with a group, ask everyone to bring a dish to share. It takes the pressure off one person and means there’s always something new to try.

Leave No Trace

Once the food’s gone and you’re ready to head off, be sure to pack everything up and leave the area tidy. Banbury’s green spaces are part of what makes the town so special, so giving them the care they deserve helps keep them lovely for everyone.

Celebrate the Small Things

There’s something properly joyful about a picnic. It’s a chance to slow down, enjoy the outdoors and make memories with the people you care about. With Banbury bathed in sunshine this International Picnic Day, there’s no better time to enjoy the fresh air, good food and simple pleasure of a relaxed day outside. Grab your blanket, pack your favourites and make the most of a beautiful day in our brilliant town.