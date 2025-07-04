Castle Quay to host enchanting book launch for "Castle Quay Chronicles" - A community collaboration benefitting The Sunshine Centre
"Castle Quay Chronicles" is a unique collection of stories brought to life by the talented children of local Banbury schools, Orchard Fields Community School and St Leonard’s Community School. Members of the public also took part in contributing through submissions given to the centre and through participation at our Castle Quay Chronicles book writing event. This heartwarming project has fostered creativity and community engagement, with young authors contributing their imaginative tales to create a truly special publication.
The launch event promises a magical experience for all attendees. A captivating storyteller will weave tales from "Castle Quay Chronicles," accompanied by beloved characters from the book - a fairy and a dragon - who will delight children and adults alike.
In conjunction with the book launch, Castle Quay is also excited to unveil its new Book Nook! We encourage the community to contribute to this wonderful new initiative by donating their pre-loved children’s books and complete games at our dedicated donation box, conveniently located at the Customer Service Desk. The Book Nook aims to create a cosy and inviting space for visitors to enjoy reading and playing.
"We are incredibly proud of 'Castle Quay Chronicles' and the way it has brought our community together," says Liz Swift, Retail Liaison Manager at Castle Quay. "This book is a testament to the creativity of Banbury's children, and we can't wait to share their stories with everyone at the launch event."
"Castle Quay Chronicles" will be available to pick up at the launch event for a £2.50 donation. Following the launch, copies can be purchased at Waterstones within Castle Quay and the Customer Service Desk. All proceeds from the sale of "Castle Quay Chronicles" will directly benefit The Sunshine Centre Charity, supporting their invaluable work in the community. Find out more about the incredible work they do on their website https://sunshinecentre.org/
Join us for a day of storytelling, magic, and community spirit as we celebrate the launch of "Castle Quay Chronicles."
To find out more about the future events at Castle Quay, visit our website today: https://castlequay.co.uk/whats_on/