Castle Quay roars into summer with Dino Discoveries events

Get ready for a prehistoric adventure this August as Castle Quay transforms into a dinosaur-lover's paradise with a series of free "Dino Discoveries" events designed to thrill explorers of all ages. From interactive trails to fossil digs and even a chance to meet a friendly dinosaur, Castle Quay is set to make your summer unforgettable.

Throughout August, visitors can embark on the Dino Discoveries Trail. This epic quest invites participants to step back in time and uncover five dinosaurs hidden around Castle Quay. Free trail sheets are available from the Customer Service Desk, challenging adventurers to follow clues, find hidden letters, and crack a secret code. Completed sheets will be entered into a "Dino-mite" prize draw for a chance to win a fantastic prize.

On Thursday, August 14th, from 11am to 3pm, aspiring palaeontologists can dig into the past at the Mini Dinosaur Adventure & Fossil Digging Workshop. This free, hands-on experience allows participants to learn how to carefully excavate and identify ancient fossils, just like a real dinosaur expert.

The summer of dino fun culminates on Thursday, August 28th, from 11am to 4pm, with the return of Dave the Dino. Don't miss your chance to meet this beloved gentle giant as he roams the centre.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Dino Discoveries' to Castle Quay this August," says Liz Swift, Tenant Liaison Manager at Castle Quay. "These free events offer a unique blend of education and entertainment, promising a summer of discovery, adventure, and unforgettable dino fun for the whole family. We can't wait to welcome everyone for a roaring good time!"

Mark your calendars and prepare for a summer filled with prehistoric excitement right here at Castle Quay.

While at Castle Quay, be sure to visit the museum's latest captivating dinosaur exhibition, packed with incredible artifacts and fascinating insights into the world of these magnificent creatures.

For an extra dose of prehistoric fun this summer, don't miss the Banbury Museum's The Dinosaurium: Re-Imagined Creatures exhibition. Running from Saturday, July 19, 2025, to Sunday, January 11, 2026, this exhibition delves into the science, stories, and local discoveries that have shaped our understanding of dinosaurs, highlighting North Oxfordshire's significant role. Explore fascinating objects, fossils, and engage in hands-on activities. Booking is essential for this captivating journey through time. For more free fun, come to the free to attend 'Dino Day' on Wednesday 13th of August with colouring in, craft activities and dinosaur-themed experiments at the museum.

You can find more information about the exhibition at the Banbury Museum website.

To find out more about the future events at Castle Quay, visit our website today: https://castlequay.co.uk/whats_on/