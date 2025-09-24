Castle Quay prepares for a spooky "Who ya Gonna Call" takeover this October half term
From 11am to 4pm, visitors can expect a range of interactive activities:
Ghost-busters Meet & Greet: Don't miss the chance to meet three costumed Ghostbusters and a Janine Melnitz lookalike. Families can grab a free, printed keepsake photo to remember the day.
Slime-Making Workshop: Get hands-on and creative by making your own spooky, green slime.
Ghostly Glitter Tattoos: Choose from a variety of Ghostbusters and Halloween-themed glitter tattoos.
Balloon Modelling: Take home a spooky, Halloween-themed balloon to add to the fun.
In addition to the main event, Castle Quay is running a special "Trap the Ghost" challenge. Participants who sign up for the Castle Quay newsletter can help the Ghostbusters team trap ghosts for a chance to win a prize in a special draw.
This is not all, Banbury Museum is also hosting a variety of themed workshops throughout the week. Families can unleash their creativity with a different activity each day:
- Brick Madness: Monday, October 27th - Friday, October 31st (10:30am - 12pm)
- Halloween Lanterns: Monday, October 27th (10:30am & 1:30pm)
- Paper Skeletons: Tuesday, October 28th (10:30am & 1:30pm)
- Halloween Hangers: Wednesday, October 29th (10:30am & 1:30pm)
- Lolly Stick Scaries: Thursday, October 30th (10:30am & 1:30pm)
- Haunted Houses: Friday, October 31st (10:30am & 1:30pm)
"We know families are looking for fun, interactive ways to celebrate Halloween, and what better way than with a 'Ghostbusters' takeover?" said Liz Swift, Retail Liaison Manager for Castle Quay. "This event offers something for everyone, and it's a great opportunity for families to make some spooky memories together during the half-term break."
All activities are free and designed to be a memorable experience for the whole family.
For more information and updates, visit the Castle Quay website or social media channels.