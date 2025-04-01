Captain Fantastic confirms community farmtastic Easter show in Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s leading children’s entertainment franchise, is bringing Easter magic to Oxfordshire with a special Farmtastic Easter Show at West Oxford Community Centre on Tuesday 15th April 2025.

The event is hosted in partnership with the West Oxford Community Association (WOCA), a local non-profit charity dedicated to enhancing the wellbeing of people living in the West Oxford area.

Leading the adventure will be Sasha Brooks, a professional actor and the Oxfordshire franchise owner of Captain Fantastic. She’ll take audiences on a fun-filled quest to find the missing Easter Bunny—because without him, there’ll be no Easter eggs! Sasha invites audiences to “Join Captain Farmtastic and become part of our 24 Carrot Crew. We’ll follow the clues, perform some amazing tricks, and use a little Easter magic to bring the bunny back! With mind-boggling magic, laugh-out-loud fun, and plenty of surprises, this show is sure to be an egg-cellent time for all!”

The show promises an hour of magic, mystery, and chocolatey cheer. To hop onboard and book, please visit: Captain Farmtastic Easter Show | West Oxford Community Association. Tickets are just £8 per child for non-WOCA members and £2 per adult, with special discounted rates for members. The event will take place on Tuesday 15th April, 2:30pm-3:30pm, Main Hall, WOCA, Botley Road, OX2 0BT.

The West Oxford Community Centre team said: “Captain Fantastic held their first shows at our community centre last year - Dr Zob’s Halloween followed by Captain Christmas Festive Show – both were excellent and very well attended. As a community association we are keen to offer low-cost events for local families, so when parents asked us for another show for their young children, Sasha suggested she could bring some Easter magic this time! We’re all looking forward to the Captain Farmtastic show, which we are again pleased to subsidise for WOCA members – and there may be some chocolate too!”

The Captain Fantastic franchise was founded fifteen years ago by actor Tommy Balaam, with a mission to create fun and imaginative experiences for children across the UK. Today, the company delivers over 2,000 parties and events each year, entertaining more than 60,000 children annually.

Tommy Balaam, founder and Director of Fun at Captain Fantastic explains: “We’re all about inclusivity and wanted to bring the magic of the Farmtastic Easter experience to as many children as possible - right on their doorstep. It’s a chance for families to enjoy high-quality entertainment at a fraction of the cost of a private party. Expect a fun-filled adventure packed with laughter and surprises, right in the heart of your community.”

For the Captain Fantastic Adventures YouTube channel please see: Captain Fantastic Adventures - YouTube

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/