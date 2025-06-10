CamperKing hosts first-ever ‘Weekender’ festival to celebrate community and unveil new VW transporter innovation
The three-day festival marked a major milestone for the Oxfordshire-based company celebrating both its design innovation and the people who make up the growing CamperKing community.
At the heart of the weekend was a focus on families and shared experiences. With live music, watersport lake activities, lawn games and plenty of space for children to explore – reflecting the family-first spirit of campervan guests.
The event officially began on Friday with a relaxed BBQ and drinks reception, setting the tone for a weekend of connection and celebration. Guests were treated to themed cocktails named after CamperKing van models, including the ‘Le Mans Iced Tea’ and ‘St. Tropez Sunrise’.
A major highlight came on Saturday morning with the exclusive reveal of the all-new CamperKing VW Transporter T7. Unveiled for the first time the T7 is a next-generation conversion shaped by feedback from its customers. Designed for those seeking greater freedom, it’s engineered to go further, stay off-grid for longer, with a powerful battery capable of running essential devices for extended periods.
Attendees enjoyed firsthand demonstrations, a walkaround tour, and the opportunity to offer feedback—underscoring CamperKing’s commitment to building with its customers. The company also teased its early-stage plans for a new model based on the VW Crafter which will be available later in the year.
Other standout moments included the Best Dressed Van competition, and the much-loved Best in Show Dog Show with over 30 dogs taking part. Guests also took home exclusive goodie bags and limited-edition merchandise available only at the event.
Spencer Grey, Founder and Owner of CamperKing said: “The first-ever CamperKing Weekender has been an incredible success - not just for what we showcased, but for who we brought together. This event was about more than campervans; it was about celebrating the community, the lifestyle, and the shared passion that drives CamperKing forward. We’re proud to have built a thriving national community and excited to have unveiled the next chapter in campervan innovation—all in one unforgettable weekend, right here in Oxfordshire.”
With its production facility in Oxfordshire and a deep commitment to local employment and community engagement, CamperKing continues to drive growth in the UK leisure vehicle market from the heart of England.
Visit www.camperking.co.uk for more information.