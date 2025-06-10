CamperKing hosts first-ever ‘Weekender’ festival to celebrate community and unveil new VW transporter innovation

CamperKing revealed its all-new VW Transporter T7 at the weekend

CamperKing, the UK’s leading specialists in VW campervan conversions, brought together its loyal community of Club CamperKing members for an unforgettable inaugural “CamperKing Weekender” from June 6–8 at Hardwick Park, Witney.

The three-day festival marked a major milestone for the Oxfordshire-based company celebrating both its design innovation and the people who make up the growing CamperKing community.

At the heart of the weekend was a focus on families and shared experiences. With live music, watersport lake activities, lawn games and plenty of space for children to explore – reflecting the family-first spirit of campervan guests.

The event officially began on Friday with a relaxed BBQ and drinks reception, setting the tone for a weekend of connection and celebration. Guests were treated to themed cocktails named after CamperKing van models, including the ‘Le Mans Iced Tea’ and ‘St. Tropez Sunrise’.

The campervan community came together to celebrate the first ever 'CamperKing Weekender'

A major highlight came on Saturday morning with the exclusive reveal of the all-new CamperKing VW Transporter T7. Unveiled for the first time the T7 is a next-generation conversion shaped by feedback from its customers. Designed for those seeking greater freedom, it’s engineered to go further, stay off-grid for longer, with a powerful battery capable of running essential devices for extended periods.

Attendees enjoyed firsthand demonstrations, a walkaround tour, and the opportunity to offer feedback—underscoring CamperKing’s commitment to building with its customers. The company also teased its early-stage plans for a new model based on the VW Crafter which will be available later in the year.

Other standout moments included the Best Dressed Van competition, and the much-loved Best in Show Dog Show with over 30 dogs taking part. Guests also took home exclusive goodie bags and limited-edition merchandise available only at the event.

Spencer Grey, Founder and Owner of CamperKing said: “The first-ever CamperKing Weekender has been an incredible success - not just for what we showcased, but for who we brought together. This event was about more than campervans; it was about celebrating the community, the lifestyle, and the shared passion that drives CamperKing forward. We’re proud to have built a thriving national community and excited to have unveiled the next chapter in campervan innovation—all in one unforgettable weekend, right here in Oxfordshire.”

With its production facility in Oxfordshire and a deep commitment to local employment and community engagement, CamperKing continues to drive growth in the UK leisure vehicle market from the heart of England.

Visit www.camperking.co.uk for more information.