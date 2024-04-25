Cake and art attract big names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They take part in the annual Oxfordshire Artweeks festival. This year, they will be open on May 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12. Seven artists will be exhibiting - showing pictures (including charcoal, linocuts, oil, watercolour, pastel and mixed media), metalwork, sculpture and collage. The line-up is rarely the same from year to year, as artists’ circumstances change.

“Over the years, we’ve had about 19 different artists taking part,” says one of the stalwarts, Merlin Brooke-Little. He and his partner, Kath Fotheringham, have been there from the start. He produces collages and art out of objects no longer wanted, while she makes striking charcoal drawings of wildlife or natural places and also illustrates books.

New faces for 2024

Visitors enjoy cake and art at Heyford House

The spark to form the group came from two of their friends. Tony Davis is an artist, designer and poet, while Genny Early makes linocuts. ”We thought it would be fun to form a group,“ says Tony, “and invited other people to join us. Some have stayed, others have gone. Having members with different styles and approaches helps to keep the group fresh.”

This year, two new members are joining. Claire Fyfe-Jackson, who trained as a jeweller, will be showing paintings, sketchbooks and flowers she makes from recycled metal. “All my work is inspired by nature, my love of the Oxfordshire countryside and my garden,” she says. The other recruit is Dave Watts, who paints urban scenes and landscapes in pastel and watercolour. For artweek last year, he turned an old wash house in his garden into a pop-up studio, but this year he’s joining the group.

Youthful talent will also be on show. The youngest member is 21-year-old Jemima Brooke-Little, who paints from photos she takes on her travels – cities and countryside scenes in oil.

Art and cake - a winning combination

Heron among the flowerbeds - by Tony Davis

Heyford House is an imposing building opposite the church and once served as the rectory. Parts of it date back to the fifteenth century. The refreshments on offer are prepared by Sonya and Leo Brooke-Little, who have worked in hospitality for more than 20 years and have received many plaudits. The cakes are made by Cotswold Baking, in Swerford.

And this year there's a bonus for lovers of craftwork: next door to Heyford House, Fleur Enser will be opening her pottery studio on the same days. Fleur’s stoneware and earthenware pieces have proved very popular during previous artweeks.

And what of those illustrious visitors mentioned earlier? Fiona Bruce happened to be passing and spotted one of the signs for art and cakes. Ralph Steadman left his trademark spiky signature in the visitors’ book. Peter Jay lives locally. As for the South Korean group, their visit was 11 years ago. It seems they may have been on a recce before possibly starting their own Artweek event. What has stuck in Merlin’s mind is that one of them was dressed “gangnam style” – sunglasses, slicked back hair and sharp suit.

Who knows what surprises lie in store this year?

Cake -- don't worry about the waistline