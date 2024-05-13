‘Build It Live’ exhibition returns to Oxfordshire on 8 and 9 June 2024
'Build It Live' is designed to help everyone achieve the home of their dreams by bringing leading experts and suppliers together all under one roof, ‘Build It Live’ is perfect for plot hunters, self builders, home improvers, period renovators, converters and eco warriors!
Gain Expert Advice for Free
Each month, Build It Magazine’s experts help write in-depth magazine features and they'll be on hand all weekend offering visitors free, one-to-one advice about everything from design to financing, securing a plot and gaining planning consent - so bring along your plans to discuss your own project!
Meet the Exhibitors
Choosing the right products, materials and team for your project can turn out to be a challenge so a visit to ‘Build It Live’ is one of the best ways to find, see, test and compare products and materials in person – and speak directly with the people behind the brands. The show will be filled with hundreds of local and national suppliers, from architects and designers to window manufacturers.
The image above is from exhibitor Dan-Wood and is of a stunning 1.5-storey, 3-bedroom Dan-Wood Point 217S E family home from the new Dan-Wood S-Line range. Visitors can find out more about the new S-Line range on Dan-Wood Stand D5 at Build it Live in Bicester!
Live Talks and Masterclasses
At the show, there will be a huge range of live talks and masterclasses for visitors to attend. All included with an entry ticket. Take advantage of seminars and workshops that cover everything from project management to eco homes and restoring a period property, to drop-in clinics where you can speak to an expert about build costs, basement conversions, extensions and heating systems. First time self builders will also be sharing their own experiences and top tips.
Secure a Plot of Land
All self builds start with a hunt for the perfect plot so why not secure a plot with a visit to the ‘The Land Zone’ at Build It Live which incorporates Build It’s Plotbrowser.com, the UK’s free online plot finding service. This area gives visitors all they need to know about finding land across the UK along with a gallery of currently available plots of land in the region plus the latest service-plot projects across the UK.
The Bicester Show is the second of three shows taking place this year and follows the merger of two of the UK’s best self build and renovation titles: Build It and SelfBuild & Design.
‘Build It Live’ Bicester offers a whole weekend of exciting self build inspiration with a chance to see all the latest home and building technology from suppliers who will be showcasing 1000’s of products.
Where to buy tickets
Tickets are now on sale from the website. The standard ticket price will be £12 per person. Children under 16 are admitted free with an accompanying adult.
Open Saturday between 10am and 5pm and Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm. Tickets are valid on either day or can be used to attend on both days.
For further information and to book tickets visit www.builditlive.co.uk
Build It Live Shows:
Bicester Heritage on 8 and 9 June 2024 (Bicester Heritage Event Centre (ex RAF Bicester), Buckingham Road, Bicester. Please use postcode: OX26 5HA
Westpoint Arena, Exeter on 7 and 8 September 2024
ABOUT BUILD IT LIVE
For more than 30 years, Build It magazine has been providing expert guidance, advice and inspiration for people looking to build their own home, renovate a property or undertake an extension of conversion project.
As Britain’s longest running self build magazine, Build It is an indispensable monthly guide to custom home building, DIY and renovation.
Bringing the magazine to life, Build It Live is the annual exhibition, designed to provide face-to-face inspiration, thousands of products and expert consultations all under one roof.
The interactive exhibitions take place annually in Kent, Oxfordshire and Devon.