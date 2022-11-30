Bubbly and bras: Free fitting evening with the experts is open to all in Banbury
A Banbury business is opening its doors for a special evening of bra fitting and bubbles on Wednesday December 7.
The event by Royce Lingerie, which takes place at Royce House in Banbury from 6-8pm, is free with no booking required. All attendees will receive free bubbles and nibbles on arrival, a free bra fitting with a Royce expert, 15 per cent off all purchases made on the evening, plus the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend on anything in the Royce Lingerie range.
A spokesperson for Royce Lingerie said: "Royce believes that the secret to feeling great in your underwear is all in the fit, but a recent survey revealed that 90 per cent of women are wearing the wrong bra size. Now Banbury women have the chance to get a free bra fitting with a Royce expert during a fun evening of discount shopping, prosecco and nibbles."
For full details visit https://www.royce-lingerie.co.uk/bra-fitting-event