Broughton Castle Sportive returns for 2025 – with new routes and a big local impact
Now in its 13th year, the Sportive is entirely volunteer-led by the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell and raises thousands of pounds each year for local charities, youth groups, and community initiatives.
New Route for 2025
This year sees the launch of a brand new 200km route – The Cotswold Monster – offering a serious challenge for experienced cyclists with nearly 9,000ft of climbing. Other options include the 160km Endurance, 100km Classic, 40km Tour, and the ever-popular 5-mile Family Fun Ride, perfect for beginners or younger riders.
More Than a Ride
The event is more than a cycling challenge — it’s a day built on community spirit. With help from volunteers, local charities, and organisations such as the 1st Grimsbury Scouts and Guides, Katharine House Hospice, Dogs for Good, Just Play, and many others, the day brings together people of all ages for a shared cause.
Businesses including TuGo, Norbar, Finders Keepers, Mail Boxes Etc., ProDrive, and gHawk Accounting are also sponsoring the event, helping to ensure its continued success.
All for Charity
All net proceeds from the event go to local causes and Rotary charities.
“We’re proud of how the event has grown over the past 13 years,” says Philip Brodey of the Rotary Club Banbury Cherwell. “It’s not just about cycling — it’s about giving back, getting involved, and doing something positive for the town and wider community.”
Event Details
- Date: Sunday 29 June 2025
- Start/Finish: Broughton Castle, near Banbury
- Distances: 5 miles, 40km, 100km, 160km, 200km
- Website: www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk