Broughton Castle Sportive returns for 2025 – with new routes and a big local impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Oxfordshire’s most loved community cycling events is back. The Broughton Castle Sportive returns on Sunday 29 June 2025, offering five fully supported routes through the North Cotswold Hills — all starting and finishing in the stunning grounds of Broughton Castle.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 13th year, the Sportive is entirely volunteer-led by the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell and raises thousands of pounds each year for local charities, youth groups, and community initiatives.

New Route for 2025

This year sees the launch of a brand new 200km route – The Cotswold Monster – offering a serious challenge for experienced cyclists with nearly 9,000ft of climbing. Other options include the 160km Endurance, 100km Classic, 40km Tour, and the ever-popular 5-mile Family Fun Ride, perfect for beginners or younger riders.

Riders after completing their route

More Than a Ride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is more than a cycling challenge — it’s a day built on community spirit. With help from volunteers, local charities, and organisations such as the 1st Grimsbury Scouts and Guides, Katharine House Hospice, Dogs for Good, Just Play, and many others, the day brings together people of all ages for a shared cause.

Businesses including TuGo, Norbar, Finders Keepers, Mail Boxes Etc., ProDrive, and gHawk Accounting are also sponsoring the event, helping to ensure its continued success.

All for Charity

The Broughton Castle Sportive

All net proceeds from the event go to local causes and Rotary charities.

“We’re proud of how the event has grown over the past 13 years,” says Philip Brodey of the Rotary Club Banbury Cherwell. “It’s not just about cycling — it’s about giving back, getting involved, and doing something positive for the town and wider community.”

Event Details

Date : Sunday 29 June 2025

: Sunday 29 June 2025 Start/Finish : Broughton Castle, near Banbury

: Broughton Castle, near Banbury Distances : 5 miles, 40km, 100km, 160km, 200km

: 5 miles, 40km, 100km, 160km, 200km Website: www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk