Bringing Nepal to Britain: Landmark handicraft fair to showcase art, culture, and cuisine

Nepali Handicraft.

The first-ever Nepali handicraft trade fair in the UK is set to take place this summer. Organised by the Nepal Handicraft Federation and coordinated by UK-based Khatri & Co Pvt. Ltd., the Nepali Art and Craft Fair 2025 will be held from 4–6 July in Henley-on-Thames Town Centre, Oxfordshire.

According to Gambhirraj Khatri, Director of Khatri & Co Pvt. Ltd, 15 companies from Nepal will participate in the fair, selling and exhibiting their products daily from 10am to 6pm.

Described as the world’s first large-scale Nepali handicraft fair abroad, the event will follow both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) models.

Khatri stated that the fair aims to promote Nepali food, tourism, art, culture, and handicrafts. The participating companies will display a range of traditional goods, including sculptures, felt products, pashmina, Nepali dhaka, woollen fabrics, singing bowls, silver jewellery, wooden crafts, metalwork, textiles, natural fibres, rudraksha beads, thangkas, handmade paper, and more.

Chitra KC, advisor to the fair, said the trade fair is expected to boost the purchase, sale, and distribution of Nepali goods. “However, this is more than a sales platform — it's a cultural showcase,” KC said.

The event coincides with the renowned boat racing event in Henley-on-Thames, and the organisers hope that international visitors attending the regatta will also explore the craft fair.

The fair is being supported by the Nepali Embassy in London, NRNA UK, Greater Reading Nepalese Society, Pasa Puchah Guthi UK, as well as several businesses and organisations.

“This is our first time organising such an event in the UK, and we are excited about it,” said Khatri. “We also plan to hold similar fairs in other countries after this.”

Subarna Pandey, who is coordinating the food and social sectors at the fair, said he hopes the event will help globalise Nepali cuisine. “There are around 300 Nepali restaurants in the UK, but authentic Nepali food is still underpromoted. Events like this can make a real difference,” he said. “We warmly welcome everyone in Britain to come and taste the true flavours of Nepali cuisine.”