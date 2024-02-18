Bringing Learning to Life: hear from one of the leading voices in Education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 2nd March, Professor Mick Waters, one of the best known figures in education over many years, is coming to Oxfordshire to speak to Trustees, Governors and others in education on a range of topics currently key to schools, including Ofsted and what schools should aim at in order to deliver the best education for their pupils.

Mick has been invited by Oxfordshire Governors’ Association (OGA), which has represented all governors and trustees in the county for almost 30 years, giving them a voice locally and nationally through its involvement with the County Council and national bodies. The meeting will be at Gosford Hill School, Kidlington beginning at 10.00 am. It will be followed by a buffet lunch. While the free meeting is aimed primarily at governors, others in education or with an interest in education, will be most welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Waters, once Director of the Qualifications and Curriculum Authority, is an acclaimed author and nationally celebrated educationalist, who works on policy with governments in various parts of the world. He can also be found working alongside teachers and pupils at school level.

OGA’s Chair, Carole Thomson, said: ‘We are delighted to have secured Mick’s presence among us. He is an inspirational speaker, who always leaves his audience full of energy and enthusiasm’.

Mick’s publications include About Our Schools: Improving on previous best, which he wrote in collaboration with Oxfordshire’s late and much missed Professor Tim Brighouse. Some copies of the book will be raffled at the meeting, FREE OF CHARGE.