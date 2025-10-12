Brackley Players present The Mrs Hudson Mysteries

For their autumn 2025 production Brackley Players present two one-act plays from The Mrs Hudson Mysteries by Richard Moon, at Brackley Baptist Church from Wednesday 29th to Friday 31st October.

Inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories, these short plays feature the much-loved characters created by Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle and are set in the kitchen of 221B Baker Street.

Mrs Hudson and the Twisted Pilchard is an exciting tale of international spies, blackmail and tinned fish. Following the disappearance of a top-secret document, Sherlock Holmes is struggling to work out what has happened, but his landlady Mrs Hudson has her own ways of finding the solution…

The second play of the evening is Mrs Hudson and the Banker’s Hat. After a foul murder takes place on the North London Railway, Mrs Hudson fears a terrible miscarriage of justice. Can she find the real killer before an innocent man is hanged?

Holmes and Watson with Mrs Hudson, in The Mrs Hudson Mysteries

The plays are directed by Jim Howson, whose directorial credits with Brackley Players include Blithe Spirit, Neighbourhood Watch and Gaslight.

Jim commented: “There’s the old saying that behind every great man is a great woman, and in these cleverly written comic plays we get to see how true that is, when we reveal what happens behind the scenes at 221B Baker Street.” He adds: “Doing two short plays from a connected series has allowed us to involve a wider number of members, both old and new, in the cast and production team, and we’re having great fun rehearsing. We can’t wait to share these plays with our audiences.”

Brackley Players will present The Mrs Hudson Mysteries from Wednesday 29th to Friday 31st October 2025 starting at 7.30pm each night, at Brackley Baptist Church, on Waynflete Close in Brackley (NN13 6AE). Tickets are £12, with concessions priced at £10, and they can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk. Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold food and drinks.

This amateur production of Mrs Hudson and the Twisted Pilchard and Mrs Hudson and the Banker’s Hat are presented by arrangement with Richard Moon.