Brackley Players present hilarious farce According to Rumour

For their autumn 2023 production, local amateur drama group Brackley Players will perform the farce According to Rumour in October half-term week.

Brackley Players present Robert Scott’s action-packed comedy According to Rumour from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 October at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.

Carter Sutton wakes up the morning after his divorce party with no memory, to find a naked lady in his flat, and a visit imminent from his mother and sister. Could things get worse? Oh yes, they can… Audiences can look forward to a classic farce with plenty of laughs, action and twists in the tail!

The play is directed by Alice Adams, with Dave Toman as Production Manager. The cast features Chris Epps as the newly divorced Carter, Fran Hollyoake as his mother Harriett, Amanda Howson as his sister Emma, with Katy Page as Kitty Kat, Josh Ryan as Roger, Helen Price as Ashley, Jim Howson as Logan and Jane Salmon as Martine and Maxine.

Brackley Players rehearsing According to Rumour

Alice Adams’ directorial credits for Brackley Players include the recent one act plays Last Panto in Little Grimley and A Charming Affair (the latter also by Robert Scott). According to Rumour marks Alice’s first full length production as director, having taken leading roles in such as Mrs Manningham in Gaslight and Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Alice commented: “We’ve got a fantastic cast together for According to Rumour and we’re having a lot of fun working on it. If audiences enjoy watching it as much as we’re enjoying rehearsing it, they’re in for a great night out!”

Brackley Players will present the fast-paced comedy According to Rumour on three nights, from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 October 2023 starting at 7.30pm, at Southfield Primary Academy, on Banbury Road in Brackley. Tickets are £12, with concessions priced £10, and they can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk. Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold food and drinks (no nuts).