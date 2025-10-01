Brackley musician to tour states with U.S. premiere of Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical

A musician has made it from Brackley to the big stage in America as part of the US premiere of Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackley-born Tom Brady will serve as the music supervisor as well as provide additional music, lyrics, and arrangements for the highly anticipated show.

The American premiere of the Roald Dahl classic will be showing in Minneapolis and Los Angeles throughout October, November, and December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom, who discovered theatre as a child when visiting Northampton’s Royal & Derngate to watch pantomime, says his younger self would not believe his work would be seen by audiences in America.

Brackley-born theatre musician Tom Brady is a part of the team behind the U.S. premiere of Roald Dahl's classic The Enormous Crocodile The Musical.

He said: “The whole team is so incredibly proud that the show is being seen by an audience in America. My childhood self would not believe it!”

As a teenager, Tom spent time performing with the Brackley Players Amateur Dramatic Society before following a professional career that has seen him work at the National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and in the West End.

He has been nominated for an Olivier Award for his work on Guys and Dolls and has also worked on Hamlet: Hail to the Thief with music by Radiohead and the feature film The Choral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his journey into professional theatre, he said: “A defining part of growing up in Northamptonshire was being part of the county music school and playing with their orchestras, big bands, and concert bands.

“The standard was, and still is, incredibly high. We got to compete on a national level and travelled on international tours.

“I also attended Northampton School for Boys, which had a fantastic music department. These experiences and opportunities were key to me becoming a professional musician.”

Now, Tom says he is delighted to help bring the Roald Dahl classic to audiences of all ages in the States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Dahl’s writing is so distinctive. It’s incredibly funny and very dark.

“He’s a formidable storyteller, and children love reading his books, so it felt important to honour Dahl's tone of voice in the way we made the show.

“It was a joyful experience getting to realise this story as a stage musical, particularly in creating original songs for such vibrant characters.”

The Enormous Crocodile will be at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, (Oct 1- Nov 23), the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, (Dec 5- Jan 4), and The Lowry, Salford (Wed Dec 10 - Sun Jan 4).