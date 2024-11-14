Brackley & District Band Christmas Concert
We’d like to invite everyone to join us for our Christmas Concert on Monday 16 December, 7:30pm at St Peter’s Church in Brackley.
It’s free to get in so we hope that lots of people will come along and perhaps even those who haven’t been to listen to a live brass band concert before.
If families would like to come but feel it might finish too late then just come along for the first half and then get the kids home to bed.
Further information about the band and future events can be found on our website www.brackleyband.org.uk or you can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.