Brackley & District Band Christmas Concert

There are few things that say Christmas more than a brass band tooting carols and Christmas music.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’d like to invite everyone to join us for our Christmas Concert on Monday 16 December, 7:30pm at St Peter’s Church in Brackley.

It’s free to get in so we hope that lots of people will come along and perhaps even those who haven’t been to listen to a live brass band concert before.

If families would like to come but feel it might finish too late then just come along for the first half and then get the kids home to bed.

Further information about the band and future events can be found on our website www.brackleyband.org.uk or you can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.