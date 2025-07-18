New book chronicles the revival of Oxford Stadium and its impact on the community

The inspiring story of how Oxford speedway has been revived after a hiatus of 14 years, and what it has meant to the local community, is recounted in a new book, Oxford Revival – a speedway success story. This is due to be launched at the stadium at the Oxford Cheetahs versus Plymouth Gladiators meeting on 23rd July, when riders are scheduled to be on hand to sign copies of the book before and after the match. It also features a Foreword by Oxford’s greatest ever rider, multiple world champion, Hans Nielsen.

The book, by multi-award-winning author Ian Wagstaff, describes in detail the tireless campaign carried out by speedway enthusiasts to ensure that property developers did not destroy Oxford Stadium. It also outlines the work that had to be done, often by the same fans, to restore the stadium to its former glory once it had been saved by Kevin Boothby and Jamie Courtney. Three chapters record the racing since the return while another looks at the members of the workforce – the majority of them volunteers – who are needed to run a speedway match at Oxford.

An important aspect of the book is just what Oxford speedway means to the local community and how society, rather than big business, has benefitted from this remarkable story. There are fans whose families have been supporting the Oxford teams for many decades, in some cases right back to the origin of the Cheetahs in 1949. The story of some of these loyal families, and just what it has meant to them to have their speedway back, is also recorded in a chapter dedicated to the fans. Finally, the book, which contains over 160 striking photos, looks forward to the future and ‘things to come’.

The author, who has received many awards for his work including, last year, the Guild of Motoring Writers’ prestigious Pemberton Trophy, was born and brought up in Cowley within earshot of the stadium. It was first watching the Oxford Cheetahs as a schoolboy that led to his love of all forms of motor sport and his subsequent career as an international motor racing journalist. He has written 22 books on car racing but this is his first on speedway as he returns to his original love.

Author Ian Wagstaff in conversation with one of Oxford's young stars, Luke Killeen.

Oxford Revival is being published by BHP Publishing, a dynamic new publisher which was the recipient of one of the significant RAC Book of the Year awards in 2024. Retailing at £25, it will be available, until the end of July, at a special launch price of £20 from the publisher’s web site, www.bhp-publishing.co.uk, and also at Oxford Stadium on 23rd July. A percentage from each sale will go to help young riders at Oxford.