Move over, Morse: A new crime heroine takes on Oxford’s darkest secrets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxford’s legacy as a crime fiction hotspot continues with a gripping new mystery that steps into the shadow of the city’s most famous detective, Inspector Morse.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mind Over Murder, the first novel in the Janna Rose Mysteries series by Jake Lynch and Annabel McGoldrick, introduces a compelling new investigator to the crime fiction canon.

Published by Next Chapter, Mind Over Murder is not just another whodunit—it’s the first crime novel to feature a psychotherapist protagonist specialising in Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), a groundbreaking trauma therapy that gained widespread attention after Prince Harry credited it with helping him process the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The novel follows journalist-turned-therapist Janna Rose, who is drawn into a dangerous conspiracy after the mysterious death of her ex-boyfriend, an activist leading an eco-protest against a controversial development. As Janna digs deeper, she uncovers a web of corruption that puts her loved ones in peril. With lives at stake, she must use her unique insight into the human mind to outwit a ruthless adversary and expose the truth.

Jake Lynch and Annabel McGoldrick

Jake Lynch and Annabel McGoldrick bring their own fascinating real-life experiences to the novel.

The husband-and-wife duo both trained as journalists at the BBC and first met as regional reporters for ITV.

Annabel later transitioned from journalism to psychotherapy and is now an accredited EMDR consultant, training clinicians worldwide. Jake, a seasoned journalist, has worked as a political correspondent for Sky News, Sydney correspondent for The Independent, and a news anchor for BBC World TV News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake said: “The idea for Mind Over Murder came from our relationship and shared passions. Janna’s name is a blend of ours—Jake and Annabel—and her investigative instincts reflect our backgrounds in journalism and peace studies. The novel explores contemporary issues of social justice, environmental activism, and the ways social media can be weaponised to manipulate public opinion.”

Mind Over Murder

The couple’s commitment to these themes goes beyond fiction. They are pioneers of Peace Journalism and were jointly awarded the prestigious Luxembourg Peace Prize in 2017 by the Schengen Peace Foundation for their contributions to the field.

Their path from journalism to crime fiction follows in the footsteps of literary greats like Charles Dickens and modern crime bestselling authors such as Michael Connelly (Los Angeles Times), Laura Lippman (Baltimore Sun), and Val McDermid (Daily Record). Other former journalists who have turned to crime writing include Jane Harper, Carl Hiaasen, Chris Hammer, Jeffery Deaver, and Jo Nesbø.

Jake and Annabel split their time between Oxford and Sydney, where Jake is an Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Sydney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His previous Oxford-based crime novel, Blood on the Stone, was praised by The Oxford Mail as “absorbing” and “compelling.”

Oxford - a criminally good setting.

With Mind Over Murder, Oxford’s crime fiction legacy gains a fresh and original voice. Janna Rose is ready to take her place among the city’s great fictional detectives.

Mind Over Murder is out now.