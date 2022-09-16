Fantasy and thriller novelist to host book signing in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday)

Historical fantasy novelist will be signing copies of his latest book in Banbury.

Justin Newland, a Somerset-based author, will be signing copies of his latest historical fantasy novel, The Genes of Isis, at the WHSmith store in Castle Quay Shopping Centre on Saturday September 17, between 10am and 3pm.

Justin describes the book as ‘an epic fantasy and supernatural thriller set beneath Ancient Egyptian skies, featuring a young woman’s spiritual journey from maiden to mother and from apprentice to priestess, with the novel speculating on the origins of our human genetic’.

The author will be on hand to sign his name and add a personalised dedication on this book, as well as his three other supernatural history novels, The Old Dragon’s Head, The Coronation and The Abdication.