Eco-friendly toy created by Banbury author hits the shelves

Her new book is due to be released in September
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST

An eco-friendly toy created by a Banbury author is now available to buy.

With the success of Emily Lloyd-Gale’s first children’s book Mighty Maurice, and with her new book ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ due to be released in September, Emily felt that the time was right for her Maurice toys to hit the shelves.

Last year, she created a poll asking parents of what they look for in a toy for their little ones.

“Most toys are made of virgin polyester, which isn’t recyclable or eco-friendly," said Emily.

"Using the information that so many parents provided, I’ve been able to create a 100 per cent eco-friendly toy that has been designed and hand finished in the U.K. Each toy has been made from 28 recycled plastic bottles and made to the highest standards.”

The limited edition toy (only 500 available) can be found on Etsy or by contacting Emily directly on: [email protected]

