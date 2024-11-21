Counsellor near Banbury details past experiences in acclaimed new book about dealing with trauma

Experienced counsellor and psychotherapist of 30 years, Philippa Smethurst has released her book today (November 21).

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A psychotherapist and counsellor near Banbury has detailed some of her own traumatic experiences in a new book that guides readers on how to break free from trauma.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippa Smethurst’s life changed dramatically when she was caught up in the trauma surrounding the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre.

At the time Philippa was employed as a university English teacher in China and witnessed events that deeply impacted students she was living amongst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Some of the students I knew and taught had their hopes and dreams destroyed, and I knew some of the students who had lost siblings or loved ones.

“I saw how something huge can devastate and crush folk and how in those moments you experience such raw emotions, and that changed me.”

This led Philippa to a career in helping others manage and deal with their trauma, which she has now been involved in for over 30 years.

Today (November 21), Philippa releases her first book titled ‘20 Ways to Break Free from Trauma’, described as a guide to overcoming trauma featuring practical tips and strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book has already received praise from writer and mental health advocate Alastair Campbell and human rights activist Sir Terry Waite, who said it's 'one of the best books on trauma'.

Philippa, who now lives in Duns Tew, said: “The idea behind the book is that it describes and gives information about what trauma does to us with psychologically changing our mind and our bodies, the way we see ourselves and the world.

“It goes through 20 ways that trauma shows up and then gives a multitude of real-life stories and details about how trauma shows up in practical terms. It also features exercises, questions for reflection, and some self-help.

“The idea is to give the reader a trauma toolbox. It’s information for people who feel lost, alone, or cut off in their halls of misery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book contains exercises that people can repeat and are designed to help manage otherwise overwhelming trauma and emotions.

Philippa said: “It contains bitesize exercises in everyday language aimed at a general audience. I’m trying to make something that can be complicated and straightforward.

“The book is designed to help anyone who may feel they are not quite what they were and is not sure how to deal with it, anyone with trauma big or small, or anyone that is caring for someone with trauma.”

To celebrate the release of ‘20 Ways to Break Free from Trauma’, Philippa is holding a book launch event in Banbury on Saturday, November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at the Banbury Counselling Academy (19 Parson's Street), the event will feature a discussion on trauma between Philippa and the co-founder of the academy, Rachel Young.

Philippa will also converse with Alaa Safi, a Palestinian counsellor who founded the Counselling Without Borders organisation.

Philippa added: “It’s a free event, with pictures, poems, conversation, and interviews, as well as networking, informal discussion, and drinks and nibbles.”

To find out more about Philippa’s book launch or book a place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/20-ways-to-break-free-from-trauma-book-launch-tickets-1048737902297?

To purchase the book, visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ways-Break-Free-Trauma-Post-Traumatic/dp/1805013106/ref=sr_1_1?32191058&sr=8-1