'Children's Book of the Year' Award shortlist for Chipping Norton author

The book is a finalist for The Week Junior's Children's Book of the Year in the younger readers category.

Faith Muntu and the Lost Elephant is competing alongside Adventuremice: Otter Chaos by Phillip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre, Michael the Amazing Mind-Reading Sausage Dog by Terrie Chilvers and Tim Budgen, Pizza Pete and the Perilous Potions by Carrie Sellon and Sarah Horne, and Yomi and the Fury of Ninki Nanka by Davina Tijani and Adam Douglas-Bagley.

The illustrations for Faith Muntu and the Lost Elephant are by local artist Claire Pinfold.

The Week Junior Awards celebrate children’s books and the creative minds behind them.

Awards Shortlist

The awards recognise authors, illustrators, and publishers who inspire children to read for fun. They focus on originality, exceptional illustrations, clever storytelling, and new, diverse talent.

Other shortlisted authors include Hannah Gold, Katherine Rundell, and Julia Donaldson.

Faith Muntu and the Lost Elephant is published by The Lela Initiative, a not-for-profit publishing house who use their book proceeds to fund library projects across Uganda.

To date, their books have helped transform a school library, a community library and have funded mobile libraries in the slums of Kampala.

Author Lela Burbridge and Illustrator Claire Pinfold

They are also passionate about promoting literacy closer to home with their authors regularly visiting schools and community settings to host fun interactive workshops.

This is Lela's fourth book and her first middle grade fiction. Her other titles include 'Ashes of Childhood' - the story of her own childhood in the slums of Kampala, 'Dare to Trust God's Word' and her picture book 'Tendo's Gift.'

The Week Junior Book Award winners will be announced at the end of September.