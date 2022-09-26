Banbury writers café is holding a writing competition with cash prizes

Banbury Writers Cafe to hold writing competition.

The competition, which will end on November 30, challenges writers to create a short story or a piece of flash-fiction or poetry on one of the prompts provided by the Banbury Writers’ cafe.

Entrants to the competition will have to base their piece of literature on one of the following picture prompts: An old wooden bridge leading in to a forest, a pub interior with a single occupant sitting at a table, a pair of well-worn boots, or an old black and white photo of a small dog sitting on a bed.

The competition is free for anyone to enter, there is a 1,500 word limit and prizes of £50 for first place, £30 for second and £20 for third.

Max Bantleman, one of the organisers of the competition, said: “We have a lot of group members who write for other competitions, so we thought we would raise the profile of our group by hosting our own competition.

“We would love to get a few more people down to our meetings, so we can grow the group and help each other with our writing.”

The group meet every other Thursday from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Old Town Cafe on Parson’s Street, where they support one another in their writing goals.