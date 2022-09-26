Banbury writers café is holding a writing competition with cash prizes
Banbury Writers Cafe has created a competition that will give budding local writers the chance to earn some cash.
The competition, which will end on November 30, challenges writers to create a short story or a piece of flash-fiction or poetry on one of the prompts provided by the Banbury Writers’ cafe.
Entrants to the competition will have to base their piece of literature on one of the following picture prompts: An old wooden bridge leading in to a forest, a pub interior with a single occupant sitting at a table, a pair of well-worn boots, or an old black and white photo of a small dog sitting on a bed.
The competition is free for anyone to enter, there is a 1,500 word limit and prizes of £50 for first place, £30 for second and £20 for third.
Max Bantleman, one of the organisers of the competition, said: “We have a lot of group members who write for other competitions, so we thought we would raise the profile of our group by hosting our own competition.
Most Popular
-
1
Banbury writers café is holding a writing competition with cash prizes
-
2
Roman Villa dig produces countless artefacts - scores of Time Team archeologists descend on the Banbury area this weekend for their first visit to the site near Broughton Castle
-
3
Fantasy and thriller novelist to host book signing in Banbury tomorrow (Saturday)
“We would love to get a few more people down to our meetings, so we can grow the group and help each other with our writing.”
The group meet every other Thursday from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Old Town Cafe on Parson’s Street, where they support one another in their writing goals.
For more information on the Banbury Writers Cafe or the competition including the pictorial prompts, visit the group’s website at banburywriterscafe.wordpress.com/