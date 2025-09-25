Banbury tutor's spooky new novel is out in time for Halloween

A creative writing tutor at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury for over a decade, my fourth novel is out now - and it's my first gothic novel. THE ONES WHO NEVER LEFT, published in paperback by Spiral Books, is a chilling haunted house story to read with the lights on.

Originally trained as a journalist, I've been writing short stories and serials and serials for women's magazines for more years than I can count, alongside travel and opinion pieces.

I had two novels published in the past by Simon & Schuster Pocket Books, and by an online publisher. THE ONES WHO NEVER LEFT is the story of a naive young couple who rent forbidding Rook House, ignoring warnings from locals that the house doesn't welcome newcomers. Rook House was inspired by my own childhood in an atmospheric house. In fact, some of the incidents in the book were inspired directly – such as a bird falling down the chimney and panicking in its efforts to flee.

The novel includes many of the beloved tropes of the gothic genre, from symbolic birds to creepy dolls and even a haunted portrait! At the same time, I've given my story an original twist – or two!

Dave the cat endorses this tale, although he spells it 'tail'!

Alongside my writing, I love my role as the creative writing tutor at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury. At the regular writing sessions held there, we inspire and motivate each other. In the past, students have held a showcase of their work for friends and family, and even written creative responses to the work of a visiting artist. If you fancy releasing your inner wordsmith, come along and write! Details of 2026 courses and workshops at The Mill will be uploaded to https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/classes-workshops/

Meanwhile, I'll be talking about all things spooky and gothic at Bicester Library on 21 October, from 6-7pm. It's a free talk, but booking is required. Contact the library for details, on 01865 816011.

Whatever you're doing for Halloween, or Samhain as they call it where I originate, enjoy the seasonal vibes – and come on in to Rook House. Something there has been waiting for you...

THE ONES WHO NEVER LEFT is available from Amazon, all good bookshops and Spiral Books.