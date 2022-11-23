News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Banbury author’s latest book features charismatic businessman in a world of diamonds and horses

A Banbury author has published his latest book about a charismatic businessman in a world of diamonds and horses.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 2:33pm
'Play' by Tobias Yeats is available on November 24
'Play' by Tobias Yeats is available on November 24

'Play' by Tobias Yeats is available on November 24 and is described as a story based "in the world of high drama and espionage that will have you hooked".

It is based around Denem, "a mysterious, charismatic businessman living a charmed and glamorous life (of) polo matches and beautiful women".

It is published by Olympia Publishers and is priced at £ 6.99.

Banbury