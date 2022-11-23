Banbury author’s latest book features charismatic businessman in a world of diamonds and horses
A Banbury author has published his latest book about a charismatic businessman in a world of diamonds and horses.
'Play' by Tobias Yeats is available on November 24 and is described as a story based "in the world of high drama and espionage that will have you hooked".
It is based around Denem, "a mysterious, charismatic businessman living a charmed and glamorous life (of) polo matches and beautiful women".
It is published by Olympia Publishers and is priced at £ 6.99.