Flower arrangements from the 2023 Blooms and Tunes Festival

Duns Tew Church is excited to be hosting their "Blooms and Tunes" flower and music festival on the 17th and 18th May, to raise money for the church and Katharine House Hospice.

Beautiful floral arrangements will sit alongside a programme of informal music performances. There will be a different programme of music each day ranging from choirs to wonderful instrumental and vocal soloists, duets and trios. The festival also offers children's activities to enjoy plus a fabulous range of cakes and savoury snacks on the refreshments stall.

Open from 10:30am-4:30pm, Adults £5, under 16s free

Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May, Duns Tew Church, OX25 6JP