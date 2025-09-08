Blenheim Palace unveils rare Marlborough Gems and launches Duke’s Tour

Britain’s Greatest Palace has announced a new temporary display celebrating one of the most remarkable collections of engraved gems ever assembled in Europe - the Marlborough Gems. From 5th September until the end of October, visitors to Blenheim Palace will be able to explore the remaining selection of the Marlborough Gems and never seen casts in the Long Library, alongside the 4th Duke of Marlborough’s telescopes and astrological manuscripts.

The collection was the life’s passion of George Spencer, 4th Duke of Marlborough (1739–1817), who became one of the leading collectors of his time. Immortalised in Sir Joshua Reynolds’s family portrait of 1778, the Duke is shown proudly holding his favourite cameo - one of his most treasured possessions.

The Marlborough collection featured more than 800 gems and was regarded as the greatest private collection of its time. It mainly combined treasures from three sources:

The Gonzaga Dukes of Mantua, whose Renaissance collection was acquired by Lord Arundel in the 17th century.

The mid 18th Century Bessborough collection, which included gems once owned by Lord Chesterfield and others.

The Duke’s own acquisitions from his travels in Italy and beyond, which reflected both his scholarly interests and patronage of leading Neo-Classical engravers.

The Marlborough Gems remained in the family until the 7th Duke sold them in 1875, and the collection was finally dispersed at auction in 1899. Today, five of the original collection remain at Blenheim Palace.

Oxfordshire’s UNESCO World Heritage Site has also announced the launch of The Duke’s Tour - a new, immersive visitor experience for 2025 offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes of 21st-century life in an 18th-century Palace.

Upstairs, visitors can explore the bedrooms used by the Marlborough family for over 300 years, from the First Duke to the present day. The rooms, which have hosted everyone from Royalty to Hollywood stars, are filled with treasures, hung with priceless paintings, and include the family’s private dining room, also known as the Bow Window Room, where meals have been served for centuries.

Downstairs, the tour reveals how the household staff worked to keep the Palace running, including stories of staff gossip and some of the more unusual perks of working in a stately home.

Highlights include the Boot Room, where the butler rules the roost, the family silver inside the vault, centuries of fine porcelain in The China Room, and the wine cellars, where the Butler once oversaw storage and the care of the Palace’s prized vintages.

The Duke’s Tour runs daily at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, and 3pm, and lasts 45 minutes. The tour includes several stairs, so it may not be suitable for everyone; however, the Customer Services Team will be happy to assist with any accessibility needs.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £7 for children. Complimentary Carers tickets are available by contacting the Customer Services Team.

To experience The Dukes Tour, visitors must have a valid Blenheim Palace Annual Pass or day tickets. Admission to see the Marlborough Gems is included with a valid Annual Pass or Palace Day ticket, which grants access to both Blenheim Palace and Adventure Play for a full year, making it fantastic value for enjoying all that Britain’s Greatest Palace has to offer.